Fidesz: A weekend at Coachella between luxury and fun

Fedez Refer to the United State: destination California H Coachella

After spending time in Miami, Fedez He packs his bags again and travels to… United Statethis time the trend California To participate in Coachella. His frantic activity after separation from Chiara Ferragni It drives him to never stop, and to always look for new adventures and experiences to live.

We couldn't miss sharing the highlights of the trip Fedez On his social profiles. From a luxury limousine with a light roof to a prestigious car Rolls-Royce Who will accompany him during his stay, the rapper does not miss the opportunity to make his followers dream. With a virtual tour of the luxury residence he hosts, Fedez She gives fans an exclusive look at her stay in California.

Fedez And the Coachella: An unmissable event

I Coachella It represents one of the most awaited music events of the year, especially by celebrities from the world of entertainment. Fedez He definitely doesn't want to miss the date and is getting ready to experience a weekend full of music and entertainment. The rapper is not new to this atmosphere, as he was also his wife. Chiara FerragniA regular attendee at the festival. In 2016, fates Fedez H Kiara They crossed paths for the first time during CoachellaWhen the two were not yet a couple.

Among the stories he shared Fedez A photo appeared on social media that sparked a lot of reactions: The rapper immortalized himself completely naked on the balcony of his hotel room, with a simple small heart hiding his nakedness. In a light and humorous way.. Fedez He later posted a similar photo, this time wearing boxers, writing: “Sorry, I wanted to wear this.”

Chiara Ferragni And the children are at home

while Fedez He's enjoying himself Coachella, Kiara Stay home with your children Leon H Vitoria. The influencer, despite the silence maintained on social media, is being photographed by her mother Marina Di Guardo In the picture shown Kiara Hugging her children. Even if he is far from worldly events, Kiara It shows that she is a present and caring mother, dedicated to nurturing and loving her young children.

In conclusion, Fedez He continues to live his life intensely, including travel, exclusive events and entertainment moments. While he is enjoying the atmosphere Coachella, Kiara She remains attached to her daily family life, showing that despite the physical distances, the love of her children is always at the center of her life.