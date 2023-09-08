Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, ‘It will be the last time’: the announcement of Biscione

Already at the beginning of the yearAlfa Romeo 33 Stradale Said to be a major release over the course of the twelve months. Casa del Biscione fans couldn’t get to know her for a long time, and all in all, the wait was worth it. Surfing the net, positive feedback is completely positive or almost positive. Only 33 units of the car will be produced, starting from June 24, 2024, when the first 114 years of the world’s famous Made in Italy brand will end.

Before the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot Group (PSA), something seemed to be off the chain. Something imperceptible, perhaps, but palpable. Whether it was a lack of ideas or a lack of means, the Twilight Period now seemed to be left behind.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: chapter concludes

The numbers speak for themselves in this regard, as they testify to the quality of the course that began under the direction of Jean-Philippe Imparato. When the time came to appoint him as the brand’s new captain, Carlos Tavares had already impressed with his skills on board Leon. Even the Trans-Alpine Company was not sailing in calm waters when it was entrusted to him, yet he knew how to restore their lifeline. The fruit of being able to grasp the spirit of ardent historians. The same scenario may have repeated itself now that he presided over the Biscione command post.

The Tonali process was the result of rationalism, dictated by the need to reappear on the radar of European and world public opinion. Now, it was time for the Fooriserie, the first of a series…, and the CEO himself was keen to underscore it, proud of the result achieved. The numbers prove him right about the quality of the project, as every specimen was purchased without ever being seen before the world premiere. Most of them were ordered in the endothermic version, explained Larry Dominic, senior vice president and CEO of the American division.

The magazine gave an interview CarBuzzThe senior official also answered an uncomfortable question: Will the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale be the last to use internal combustion? The roadmap laid out by the brand makes the reconstruction plausible, and indeed, Dominique’s assertion has arrived. With a “probably yes” he gave the (almost) smash to fans’ hopes. It does not have the possibility of supporting it 100 percent, however, the car will be marketed in Europe from 2024. From there one should follow the same path.