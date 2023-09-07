Epic Games Store: Officially announcing the free game on September 14, 2023

As per tradition, the title will be redeemable for free on the Epic Games Store at 17:00 next Thursday. You can do this directly from the store client or this is the address .

has been announced Free game for computers Legendary Games Store from next week. from September 14, 2023 You can download 911 Operator for free.

Are you ready to save lives in 911 Operator?

911 workers

911 Operator is a game Simulation and strategy Which puts us in the role of an emergency operator to manage distress calls and dispatch appropriate medical units for the situation. We will be able to play in any city in the world, using the real maps of OpenStreetMap.

We will find ourselves in different situations, from the most dramatic that require the utmost attention to others that are amusing or upsetting, all of which follow the rules of first aid. The game also provides Employment status With six select cities and unique events.

What do you think of the free game coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you haven’t downloaded it yet, here’s the free PC game available today, September 7, 2023, on the Epic Games Store.