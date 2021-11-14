November 14, 2021

Frame rate on PS5 is worse than PS4 Pro version, for Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

November 14, 2021

beta elden ring, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. digital foundry He analyzes the game and notes an interesting detail: The PS4 Pro version – when played backwards compatibility on PS5 – tends to have frame rate More stable than the original PS5 version.

Specifically, to report information Thomas Morgan, a collaborator at Digital Foundry. Morgan stated, in a tweet, you can see below: “A quick slice of our Elden Ring beta analysis. Game runs on PS5 in this case. Playing the PS4 Pro version via backwards compatibility on PS5 seems to get performance at 60. FPS Much smoother than the original PS5 version runs (in both modes). It’s still a work in progress, and we’ll have a lot to say.”

Basically, the “older” version seems to be the best. But let’s be careful, we’re only talking about performance frame rate, not the entire visible sector. The difference – which from the tweet image looks like a single frame – is likely due to the fact that the PS5 version of the Elden Ring has more details and effects on the screen.

We also remember that Digital Foundry isn’t a complete analysis yet. This may be a problem that is specific to certain regions. We will have to wait for a final opinion before making the evaluation. In the meantime, you can read our article: Elden Ring We tried network testing earlier: Here’s what we think.

