Alessandro Borghese closes his restaurants for Christmas

Alexander Borghese Decided to close its restaurants for Christmas: for the second year in a row the chef has been giving local battalions a rest “The luxury of simplicity“L Milan Based on Venice.

The motive for this decision is simple: to let his employees go home to spend birthday with their families. The same will also be Alessandro Borghese who will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Campania, with the relatives of his wife Wilma.

Alessandro Borghese closes his restaurants on Christmas

The ad came directly from Alessandro Borghese, included in the ranking The top ten most influential Italian chefs Prepared by FLU PLUS:

“My restaurants will be closed on Christmas days, so that my office staff can return to their loved ones, who often live in Calabria, Puglia and Sicily – he announced Please Interviewed by La Stampa – I’m glad my brochure is back with my relatives, I’m home for Christmas. Milan and Venice are hectic cities, we work all year round with unreasonable hours, so it’s only right that we go back to our loved ones at least for the holidays.

Even Alessandro Borghese himself would spend Christmas away from the stove: he would celebrate in it Campaniahome of his wife, Wilma. “My father has Campania heritage and my wife was born there, so we are going to celebrate in Campania, following the traditions,” declared the chef.

already decided on List Which will depend on fish: “My mother-in-law is in charge of the kitchen and she will start cooking already in the morning, zeppole sauteed with anchovies – explained Borghese – Our party on the 24th begins with a menu based on fish, we will indulge ourselves with eels, clams, fried cod and salad The inevitable side that is always there even if no one eats it.”

New Year’s Eve in Venice – Alessandro Borghese

After spending Christmas in the company of their loved ones, Borghese employees will return to work on December 27, 28 and 29 at the restaurant in Milan, and then move to Venice for the big event. new yearsthe first in the restaurant Serenissima of the “Quattro Restaurants” chef.

In the restaurant “AB – the luxury of simplicity” Alessandro Borghese attends New Year’s Eve with special guests, starting with the musical accompaniment, he entrusted to Enrico Ruggeri and his Tuscan ensemble Street Clerks. There are many surprises planned: the comedian Stefano Rabone will greet the guests with jokes, even the comic show by Giulia Di Quilio. During the New Year’s event, after midnight, Alessandro Borghese himself will delight the guests with a live cooking in which he will prepare Cacio e Pepe, an iconic dish as well as his impressive horse.

Borghese is not the only chef who has decided to close during the holidays: there are many of his colleagues who have decided to take a few days off, such as David Oldani which gave D’O employees holidays from December 24 to January 9. Henry Crippaone of The most distinguished chef in Italyfrom December 30 to January 26, while Nico Romito’s Kitchen stops on New Year’s Eve.