“Corn is benign” – Corriere.it

After a moment of fear and social silence, Carolina Marconi returns to social media to share some news with her followers. She does it in her own way, with a long post full of pathos: “I burst into tears, screamed at the top of my lungs with joy that the whole neighborhood heard, I called my family immediately but I couldn’t talk.” Because of my trembling voice, but just to tell them.. I’m fine! This is the result of the medical examinations she underwent due to the risk of a recurrence of breast cancer, which she defeated months ago. The small spot on her liver that worried her so much turned out to be a benign hemangioma. The showgirl was moved by a liberating cry of joy.