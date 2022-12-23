GF VIP, Did Raffaella Fico Sue Soleil Sorge? Ex Fibona admits that…

Rafaela Fico and Soleil Sorge, during GF VIP 6, said all kinds of things. But once the curtain fell on the reality show, did Fico really sue her competition? Showgirl revealed the conclusion of the story.

The sixth version of GF VIP opinion sunrise The ultimate protagonist, through thick and thin. There were many Vipponis who didn’t look kindly on the Italian-American influencer, and among them, there certainly was one Rafaela Fico. The hatred between the two has festered so much that the ex Mario Balotelli He promised he would sue Arises. in the past few hours, Figs was a guest on People’s house She revealed whether she had actually taken legal action and how the matter had developed.

when Rafaela Fico left the Cinecittà house, sunrise He did nothing to hide his excitement. On the contrary, he greeted her with that “Bye b***h!” Then it became a slogan. Showgirl assured her she would stay complaint, because she was deeply offended by the label her rival had directed at her. Many questioned whether Raffaella had actually turned threats into facts or if it was her intention to involve the lawyers He was only dictated by the fury of the moment.

In short, how did things really turn out between the two Vippone exes once the curtain fell on the reality show?

Raffaella Fico and Soleil Sorge, background on the lawsuit filed against GF VIP

During the interview with Gabriele Parpiglia, Rafaela Fico He relived his short experience in the most spied house in Italy. “Returning to GF was more difficult than I thought,” the model admitted. “I’m there I did not agree with anyone. Every morning you find this person in front of you… With age you start to hate certain things. I didn’t give what I could give and this thing shaped my path. I wasn’t myself Full of”.

over there Figs He later admitted that if given the opportunity to participate again in Big Brother VIPFrom singleIts current state:Now I am no longer with her boyfriend of last year“.

the season sunrise. Barbiglia asked her for information about this magical event VIP hero, which was held in Cortina last weekend. among those present, Alex Bailey, Delia Doran and fact, Presenter GF VIP party. So Rafaela found herself face to face with her sworn enemy. How did the meeting between the two ex-Phibon go?

“I didn’t notice there – comment Rafaela Fico – I think I saw her at breakfast one morning, so we didn’t even look at each other.”. about the lawsuitHe said, in an unbelievable way, that he decided to leave him driven by his kind heart. So Soleil never denounced Because, once at the police station, pDo you feel sorry for the other person, the human part comes out when you have to sign ‘.