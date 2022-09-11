ALBANIA – US New Sanctions Against Iran After Cyber ​​Attack on North America

(ANSA) – Washington, 09 September – The United States has announced new economic sanctions against Iran in response to a cyber attack against Albania, as announced in recent days. These actions affect Tehran’s minister and intelligence ministry.



“Iran’s cyber attack violates the code of conduct of a responsible peacetime state, which is expected not to damage critical infrastructure that provides services to the public,” said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson. The sanctions were blamed on the Intelligence Ministry and its minister, Esmail Khatib, who, according to the department’s website, “directed cyber-espionage and networks of cybercriminals involved in attacks in support of Iran’s political objectives. Beyond that, the cyber-attack on Albanian government sites claimed that hackers from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry came from the Albanian government.” They have released alleged documents and personal information related to Albanian citizens.



According to the measures, the US Treasury Department explains, all assets and interests of the Ministry and the Minister under the jurisdiction of the United States are blocked. Furthermore, all US citizens are prohibited from conducting any transactions with those affected by the sanctions. (handle).

