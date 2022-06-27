Airbnb launched the Wow! Fund 10 million dollars

Airbnb You are looking for the most amazing homes in the world and will help finance their construction. Whether it’s Boot Houses, UFO Houses or Giant Potatoes, the unique $10 million WOW Fund targets designers (or aspiring), architects and do-it-yourself experts from around the world. The $10 million fund will help fund the 100 most innovative ideas, giving 100 people the opportunity to turn them into real homes for rent on Airbnb under the WOW category, which brings together the most original accommodations.

Starting today, anyone with a crazy idea can submit their requests to the airbnb.it/omgfund page. The 100 people with the 100 craziest bids will get $100,000* each to make their creation bookable. Ideas will be evaluated by an expert jury based on their originality, feasibility, type of experience guests will have within the space and sustainability.

The fund is partly due to the emergence of an increasingly flexible lifestyle in the past couple of years. As a result of this change, Airbnb guests began to prefer unusual spaces for their stay that became true travel destinations; Airbnb Categories, which launched last month, offers a new way to search for these spaces.

Over 30,000 unique properties worldwide were added to Airbnb in 2021 and the Wow! You won’t even notice.

Hosting on Airbnb offers hosts an important financial benefit. In 2021, in Italy, the host typically earned more than 2,800 euros on the platform, while globally unique accommodation bookings increased by more than 49% compared to 2019.

“When the Idaho Potato Commission wanted to get rid of a 6-ton potato, I literally took it out of their hands and spent $32,000 to transfer it to Airbnb,” he said. christy wolfand Airbnb Superhost and Wow! Member of the jury. “I went from earning $13 an hour to a total of $208.000[1] In less than three years, I invested this amount to create other accommodations that allow me to express my creativity and connect with hundreds of people.”

Entries will be reviewed by a judging panel made up of an authority on experimental design, expert architecture, and Airbnb WOW! :

Iris Apfel, an incomparable and irreverent icon of Centennial style;

Koichi Takada from Koichi Takada Architects, founder of global studio in Sydney known for emotional design inspired by the natural world;

Kristi Wolff, giant Airbnb host and creator of Wow! including the Potato Hotel, Crystal Peak Lookout, Big Island Treehouse and the upcoming Shipwreck House;

Bruce Vaughn, former Creative Director of Disney and Vice President of Experimental Creative Products at Airbnb.

wow! Open today for 30 days, until July 22 at 11:59 PM ET. The 100 beneficiaries of the fund will be selected by a jury in the coming months, with the goal of completing the new spaces next year.