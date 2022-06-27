Airbnb has launched the Wow Fund for the World’s Most Unique Accommodations

Airbnb launched the Wow! Fund $10 million to create the most amazing and unique accommodations in the world. From Case a Stivale to Case UFO, here are the most unmissable structures.

to meAirbnb You are looking for the most amazing homes in the world and will help finance their construction. Whatever Homes in BootAnd the UFO houses or giant potato box wow Targeted at designers, architects and do-it-yourself experts from all over the world. The $10 million fund will help fund the 100 most innovative ideas. Thus giving 100 people the opportunity to turn them into real homes for rent on Airbnb. The structures you will find are under the WOW category, which brings together the most original accommodations.

c.Anyone with a crazy idea can send their requests to the page airbnb.it/omgfund. The The 100 people with the 100 craziest bids will get $100,000 each to make their creation bookable. Ideas will be evaluated by an expert jury based on their originality, feasibility, type of experience guests will have within the space and sustainability.

TheThe WOW . Fund This is partly due to the emergence of an increasingly flexible lifestyle in the past couple of years. As a result of this change, Airbnb guests have started to prefer their stay Unusual spaces become real travel destinations; Airbnb Categories, which launched last month, offers a new way to search for these spaces.

behind 30,000 unique homes worldwide added to Airbnb in 2021 and class Wow! , which has been used by users 2.5 billion times since last May, shows off the coolest accommodations and allows guests to discover places they might not have otherwise noticed.

Hosting on Airbnb offers hosts an important financial benefit. In 2021, in Italy, The host usually earned more than 2,800 euros on the platform. While globally unique accommodation bookings increased in 2021 by more than 49% compared to 2019.

“sWhen the Idaho Potato Commission wanted to get rid of a 6-ton potato, they literally took it out of their hands and spent $32,000 to transfer it to Airbnb.” Kristi Wolff, Airbnb Superhost Jury Member and Wow! Fund. “I went from earning $13 an hour to a total of $208.000[1] In less than three years, I invested this amount to create other accommodations that allow me to express my creativity and connect with hundreds of people.”

Entries will be reviewed by a judging panel made up of an authority on experimental design, expert architecture, and Airbnb WOW! :

Iris Apfel, an incomparable and irreverent icon of Centennial style;

Koichi Takada from Koichi Takada Architects, founder of global studio in Sydney known for emotional design inspired by the natural world;

Kristi Wolff, giant Airbnb host and creator of Wow! including the Potato Hotel, Crystal Peak Lookout, Big Island Treehouse and the upcoming Shipwreck House;

Bruce Vaughn, former Creative Director of Disney and Vice President of Experimental Creative Products at Airbnb.

wow! It opened on June 23, 2022 for 30 days, until July 22 at 11:59 PM ET. The 100 beneficiaries of the fund will be selected by a jury in the coming months, with the goal of completing the new spaces next year. For more information, including a list of eligible countries, see the official rules.