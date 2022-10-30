Ford Fiesta: Here’s the story of her dreams

End of an era – “Since 1976, Ford Fiesta She has accompanied us through the big and small moments and has been there throughout our first times. Currently […] It’s time to say thank you… and sweet dreams. Play Fiesta A essential role In the history of Ford to date. But when one season ends, another begins.” With this short message accompanying an equally short but romantic video, Ford says goodbye to Fiesta. As we expected a few days ago reporting the latest rumors (over here la news), so it is official news that the small blue oval car is very popular will come out forever of the product at summer 2023.

“Small” is loved by everyone – For a few years it is no longer at the top of the sales charts in Europe and the UK, the Ford Fiesta it’s spring The Shining Victim From the increasingly aggressive ascent to compact crossovers, they are now preferred for cruising around the city by the majority of motorists on the Old Continent. with him final retirement An unrepeated era is closing in not only for Ford, but for the entire city car segment: in 46 years, the American subcompact has become, Born 1976 From Tom Tjarda’s pencil, developed over seven generations, it has been chosen by more than 15 million drivers. A success that deserves to be said from start to finish, in honor of a wonderful little car that has always been a hero on our roads and will surely remain forever in the hearts of many Italians.