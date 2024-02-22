Agnelli's legacy: Complaint against Margherita in Rimini – last minute

The Rimini court will deal with one of several lines of law that have developed around Gianni Agnelli's legacy: the libel suit brought by Milan lawyer Luigi Emanuele Gamna against Margherita Agnelli, the daughter of the former Fiat boss. Gamna's opposition to the motion to dismiss the proceedings filed by the Public Prosecutor's Office in May will be argued before a judge in the city of Romania. This is what we know in Turin in circles linked to the judicial investigation into the origins of Marella Caracciolo, the widow of Gianni Agnelli and mother of Margherita.





Jamna was one of the two lawyers who pursued the negotiations on Margarita's behalf, which in 2004 led to the woman signing an agreement with her mother regarding her father's inheritance. The lawyer felt defamed by the reconstruction of the story made in the book “Agnelli Knives” by journalist Gigi Moncalvo, where Margherita Agnelli’s statements appear.





Margherita Agnelli expressed her “satisfaction” with the agreement reached in 2004 that “allowed her to have a significant portion” of her father's assets, but she has “retraced her steps” and is now trying to take over Dicembre, “the family safe that allows you to control the entire group.” “. This is what Gamna remembers in the defamation suit he filed against the woman last year, which will be argued in May before the investigating judge in Rimini (who must decide whether to dismiss the case or not). Years later, Margarita reneged on the 2004 agreement and took a series of legal initiatives, claiming to be the victim of a fraud.

