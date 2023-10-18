Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer confirms: No games on Xbox Game Pass before 2024

Phil Spencer He confirmed this in an interview No Activision Blizzard games will appear Xbox Game Pass Before 2024. Therefore, there will be no surprise appearances or special celebrations after the acquisition becomes official.
Spencer echoed Microsoft’s words a few days ago when the company announced that the first Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass would not arrive immediately because the process that would lead to… Listed in the catalog From the subscription service.
“When we acquired Bethesda, there was this great moment when we were able to bring some of their titles to Game Pass and thus celebrate the history of the publisher,” the Xbox head explained.
It takes time
“In the case of Activision Blizzard, the approval process was very long and there was a lot of uncertainty until about a week before the shutdown when CMA finally announced their decision, so we didn’t have the opportunity to work with them on the ‘catalog,'” Spencer continued.
“Now that the acquisition has been completed, we have started that journey, but there is already work to be done. There has been talk of 2024 and I think that is a fairly accurate indicator. I would like there to be some surprises next year. A few weeks, But that is not the case.”
