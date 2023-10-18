Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer confirms: No games on Xbox Game Pass before 2024

Phil Spencer He confirmed this in an interview No Activision Blizzard games will appear Xbox Game Pass Before 2024. Therefore, there will be no surprise appearances or special celebrations after the acquisition becomes official.

Spencer echoed Microsoft’s words a few days ago when the company announced that the first Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass would not arrive immediately because the process that would lead to… Listed in the catalog From the subscription service.

“When we acquired Bethesda, there was this great moment when we were able to bring some of their titles to Game Pass and thus celebrate the history of the publisher,” the Xbox head explained.