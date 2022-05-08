A young and curious audience of the 44th edition of Vinum, which ends with more than 156,000 tastings – Targatocn.it

It ended with great success with the audience 44to Edition of VINUMwhich saw for seven days – on the three weekends from Saturday 23 to Monday 25 April, 30 April and 1 May and the weekends 7 and 8 May – Alba city It has become the largest open-air wine store in Italy, with over 700 tasting labels from around 400 Piedmont producers (those for newborns have been added from the Valle d’Aosta Wine Association, the event host region), in association with traditional dishes Street food I like Langa.

I More than 156000 tastings Sold out, nearly 50% purchased online, using Wine lovers We arrived at the accommodation facilities crowded in the hills of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato 23 countries From the world (Albania, Austria, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, France, Greece, Israel, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Malaysia, Norway, Netherlands, UK, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia, Taiwan and USA ), as well as from all Italian regions, with the exception of Molise.

Unusual participation from the audience by a large percentage of Young people – curious, competent and conscientious – who crowded the five Alba squares where the event took place, revitalizing the historic city center with a qualified presence keen on socializing, marking the restart of wine tourism in the region, after two years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To enrich the city’s food and wine offering, the seven cheese workshops in collaboration with ONAF (National Organization of Cheese Tasters), always run outappointments 14 of Venom Lab In the room of Beppe Fenoglio, with master classes organized by Piedmont AIS, signifying a more attentive and meticulous desire for cultural study.

By expanding to the territory, the formula for success venom in the basement – With guided tours of the vineyards of the Barik in the company of producers and oenologists who have preceded wine tasting, with an aperitif prepared by famous chefs. The successful debut, at Roddi Castle, is the top news of the year: Venom on the table, an initiative promoted by the municipality of Rodi in collaboration with Ente Fiera di Alba and Piemonte Land of Wine to present a prestigious presentation of the qualities of food and wine in Piedmont in five dinners prepared by several chefs. The newly launched formula was certainly appreciated, with the possibility to savor by choosing from 74 different brands of wine and vermouth paired with dishes signed by chefs Alessandro Boglioni, Enrico Marmo, Stefano Sforza, Luigi Taglienti and Eugenio Boyer.

For the little ones, a stop at Piazza Risorgimento is a must Venom for kids organized thanks outdoor synergyWooden toys that teach children a love of wine and its lands, in a renovated and larger space, have also made Venom accessible to the many families who have chosen Alba as their spring break destination. The heart of Alba was also the protagonist of the day dedicated to folklore, Sunday 1 May, with events organized by Giostra delle Cento Torri, with the participation of the Alba Fencing Academy and New Dance, culminating in the festival “flags for a friend“.

The plaza overlooked by the city cathedral was finally the stage for the rendezvous with design, thanks to the installation of SUPER PRATONE® from Gufram. Sandra and Charley Vezza – founded in Turin in 1966 and now part of the Italian Radical Design Group – offered visitors the opportunity to get lost inside 34 giant, 5.30-meter-high, thickly green trunks, as in a real labyrinth.

Section dedicated to outdoor momentsstarting from Picnics in the vineyard promoted by the municipality of Alba, as part of the European Interreg Alcotra 2014-2020 VI-A Italy and France project “Astral Biodiversity”, which has found great demand in the Urban Vineyard at the School of Oenological. The same scenario for World Jazz Day, Saturday 30 April, an event promoted by the Municipality of Alba in cooperation with the Milleunanota Association.

Among the excursions outside the city, it is worth noting the literary excursions in Barbaresco organized by the Beppe Fenoglio Studies Center as part of the centenary of his birth, while the “Gourmet Paths” was supervised by Convertigianato Cuneo, who considered the Rodi Castle a destination . Once again, a tour of the “Great Vineyards of Barolo” promoted by Strada del Barolo and a treasure hunt in Lange organized by Turismo in Langa.

On the sporting front, the date has been renewed with the city race 1/4 of the Venom Marathona and with the third edition of the track taking place “Barolo and Castelli delle Lange”, while the exhibition has been renewed “UNESCO wine sites meet‘, organized by the Society for the Heritage of Wine Landscapes of Lange, Roero and Monferrato in Palazzo Mostre y Congress” G. Mora.” 44to The edition also saw the introduction of a moment of confrontation, reflection and culture, with the conference taking place on Saturday, May 7 “Wine tourism perspectives, between innovation, protection and sustainability” Organized in collaboration with the Conservation Consortium Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe, Dogliani, Coldiretti Cuneo and the Langhe Roero Monferrato Wine Landscapes Association – to deepen the new initiative implemented within the project environmentala revolution in the field of wine logistics in the key Green color, combining the needs of tourism and traffic. Presented by Stefano Mosca, Director of the Alba Exhibition Authority, Moderated by journalist Roberto Fiori, Tourism and Events Counsellor of the City of Alba, Counselor of Culture, Tourism and Trade in the Piedmont Region, President of Ente Fiera di Alba Liliana Allena, President of Coldiretti Piemonte Roberto Moncalvo, President of the Barolo Barbaresco Conservation Union Alba Langhe and Dogliani, Matteo Ascheri, Director of the Langhe Roero Monferrato Wine Landscapes Association, Roberto Cerrato, for Cinque Terre National Park, Francesco Marchese, Director of the Colline Conegliano Valdobbiadene UNESCO Site, Giuliano V Advantages, and Director of Langhe Monferrato Mauro Roero Carbon Tourist Board, .

“The return of Vinum has seen large numbers and an audience increasingly interested, young, attentive and passionate, with a great desire to deepen their knowledge of the wine world. – announced the chiefALBA Gallery Salad, Liliana Alina -. Once again, Alba breathed the vibe of a city alive, full of confidence, and eager for conscious pleasure, in the name of quality. Such an appearance has been around for a long time The big launch of the tourist season happened on our landspresenting visitors with a showcase of the food and wine excellence of Piedmont, surrounded by an increasingly sophisticated cultural proposition, is the perfect introduction The World Congress of Wine Tourism that all regions of Lange, Roero and Monferrato are preparing to experience this in September“.

According to the mayor and tourism and events consultant for the city of Alba, this edition of Vinum marks a decisive start to the tourist season that looks to the future with optimism, as its presentation is based on the originality of the food and wine proposal and its quality that runs through cultural roots.

“Vinum has been confirmed as a premium offering for Piedmont wines, the results of which lead us to confirm support for regional promotion events – Filippo Mobrici comments, Chief of Piemonte Land of Wine -. The general significance of this event is that the entire group of existing sects benefits from it. The largest, the most famous and the smallest alike, which can present itself to the general public. Undoubtedly, it is important that many guests be able to visit the production cellars, entering into a direct relationship with the territory, the inhabitants, the local cuisine and the wine. ”

Vinum is organized byAlba Gallery AuthorityIn cooperation with Alba municipalityThe Circle of hundreds of constellations and the Piedmont Land of Wine FederationAnd With the support of the Lange Monferrato Roero Tourist Board, the Lange Monferrato Roero Tourist Union, piedmont region, Foundation Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo, Chamber of Commerce Cuneo, Banca d’Alba, Confartigianato Cuneo, Coldiretti Cuneo, Municipality of Roddi, Heritage Society of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato Wine Landscapes, Study Center Beppe Fenoglio, Strada del Barolo, Turismo in Lanca , Govram, Gino S.p.A., Idrocentro and Acqua San Bernardo.

actively participate The Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Conservation Consortium, Consorzio Tutela del Roero, Asti DOCG Conservation Consorzio, Consorzio Alta Langa, Consorzio Barbera d’Asti, Monferrato Wines, Bottega del Vino di Dogliani DOCG, Gavi Protection Consortium, Brachetto d’Acqui Protection Consortium, Sörì di Diano Municipal Winery, Montelupo Albese and Rodello Producers, Alba Cellars Association, Ovada DOCG Protection Consortium, Colline Consortium del Monferrato Casalese, Consortium for the protection and promotion of DOC “Pinerolese” wines , Piedmontese Vignaioli, Confederation of Protection of Piedmont Grappa and Grappa di Barolo, Confederation of Vermouth of Turin, Borghi Moretta, del Fumo, Santa Rosalia, Santa Barbara, Brichet, San Martino, San Lorenzo, Rane and Patin and Tesòr, Historical Group of Musicians and Musicians of the City of Alba , Albesi Butchers Association, Albese Merchants Association, Italian Bartenders Association, Pi emonte Division, National Organization of Cheese Tasters, Robiola di Roccaverano PDO Cheese Protection Confederation, Confederation of H Murazzano PDO cheese, APRO Accademia Alberghiera di Alba, Tonda Gentile di Langa Hazelnut fraternity.