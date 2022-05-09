In Madrid, the men’s team takes third place in the team saber test – OA Sport

Madrid away from home in the World Cup Gives blue swords another weight after the wonderful Hall of Honor of Luca Coratoli in the individual tournament. The team event rewards the Italian quartet with the undiscounted third place of the night Which bodes well for future appointments to the Senior Fencing Department.

Giovanni Repetti, Pietro Torri, Michel Gallo and Luca Coratoli already excelled in the second round somewhat by beating the Spanish national team gracefully (45-37), Then the decisive victory over the United States D) Verses (45-22): A wide opening for men Nicolas Zanotti Semi-final doors.

The match against the feared Hungarians wiped out the dreams of glory for our representatives (45-38), who nevertheless rolled up their sleeves in Valid assaults for third place (45-35 against Germany, She was in turn defeated by South Korea in the penultimate act).

The Asians did not allow their opponents to escape by defeating Hungary in the final 45-32. An unforgettable weekend for sanguk oh, On top of the podium less than 24 hours before and the undisputed driver from his practice.

Photo: Federscherma