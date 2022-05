Club Conti, what sparks! ‘I don’t like it’, ‘We deserved to win’

after par Enfield between Liverpool and the spurswhich complicates the path reds To the address in Premier LeagueAnd J├╝rgen Klopp Criticize the team’s way of playing Antonio Conte. “I don’t like this kind of football, but that’s my personal opinion – said the German coach –. I think they are a great team and they should be more proactive. Against a team like Liverpool they had between 30% and 36% possession of the ball. But that’s my problem, I can never suggest a football like that, I don’t know how to teach it and I can never play that way. Their way of playing works with these games, and their counterattack is really dangerous, but they’re still fifth and that shows what it is.”