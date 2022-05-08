Club Conti, what sparks! ‘I don’t like it’, ‘We deserved to win’

after par Enfield between Liverpool and the spurswhich complicates the path reds To the address in Premier LeagueAnd Jürgen Klopp Criticize the team’s way of playing Antonio Conte. “I don’t like this kind of football, but that’s my personal opinion – said the German coach –. I think they are a great team and they should be more proactive. Against a team like Liverpool they had between 30% and 36% possession of the ball. But that’s my problem, I can never suggest a football like that, I don’t know how to teach it and I can never play that way. Their way of playing works with these games, and their counterattack is really dangerous, but they’re still fifth and that shows what it is.”
On the other hand, Konte was satisfied with the performance spurs: “The result was positive, but we must be a little disappointed because in the end we had a chance to win the matchThe Italian coach added:I asked my players to be good in defense. We didn’t concede any chances for Liverpool and conceded a goal awayThe equalizer at Anfield put Liverpool level on points with Manchester from Guardiolawho has not yet played at home against him Newcastlewhile Tottenham are only one distance away from fourth place, whereArsenalwhich has one less game.
