May 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Club Conti, what sparks! 'I don't like it', 'We deserved to win'

Club Conti, what sparks! ‘I don’t like it’, ‘We deserved to win’

Mirabelle Hunt May 8, 2022 2 min read

after par Enfield between Liverpool and the spurswhich complicates the path reds To the address in Premier LeagueAnd Jürgen Klopp Criticize the team’s way of playing Antonio Conte. “I don’t like this kind of football, but that’s my personal opinion – said the German coach –. I think they are a great team and they should be more proactive. Against a team like Liverpool they had between 30% and 36% possession of the ball. But that’s my problem, I can never suggest a football like that, I don’t know how to teach it and I can never play that way. Their way of playing works with these games, and their counterattack is really dangerous, but they’re still fifth and that shows what it is.”

Watch the video

“I don’t like football”, “If you study Liverpool…” Klopp-Conte face to face

On the other hand, Konte was satisfied with the performance spurs: “The result was positive, but we must be a little disappointed because in the end we had a chance to win the matchThe Italian coach added:I asked my players to be good in defense. We didn’t concede any chances for Liverpool and conceded a goal awayThe equalizer at Anfield put Liverpool level on points with Manchester from Guardiolawho has not yet played at home against him Newcastlewhile Tottenham are only one distance away from fourth place, whereArsenalwhich has one less game.

With you: "In November, no one would have believed that ..."

Watch the video

Conte: “In November, no one would have believed that …”

See also  Silverstone: Hamilton and Mercedes shorten the distance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Heavy fines will be imposed on those who violate ‘Financial Fair Play’

May 8, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
6 min read

Giro d’Italia, waiting for the Naples stage. Manfredi: “Photos of the city will spread around the world”

May 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Parma gets the UEFA license, the only club in the second division

May 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Volvo XC40 Recharge, USA – Call back to Auto World

May 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Easiest Superbonus: Here’s How To Get It

May 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bono and The Edge in Kyiv, a concert in the subway – Mondo

May 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Alarm bell from the head of the nurses’ union: “Without increasing quotas, lack of services”

May 8, 2022 Karen Hines