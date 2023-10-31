A woman shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threatened to “blow herself up” and was neutralized by the police – Corriere.it

to Stefano Montefiore

On Tuesday morning, police shot a woman at the François Mitterrand Library metro station in Paris, according to French media reports. The 38-year-old has a conservative prognosis

Paris – Police officer They shot a woman who was shouting “Allahu Akbar” and threatening to cause an explosion At the RER C regional metro station of the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand (BNF) in Paris. At around 7.30 am, a passenger on the RER C line in Villeneuve-le-Roi (Val-de-Marne), towards Paris, called the emergency number saying: A woman, veiled from head to toe, was screaming that there would be an attack. Boom shouted, You will all die, Allah is the greatest. Another passenger reported the incident to an officer at the station. Shortly before 8 a.m., the same woman was seen at the François Mitterrand Library station.



The security personnel used their weapons to force the woman to sit on the ground. When special teams arrived at the scene They tried to bring women back to reason Paris Governor Laurent Noyes said in a press conference that she got up at around 9.20 am, refused to obey orders and headed towards the police officers. according to Parisiantwo agents They fired several bullets at the woman, so she fell to the ground and was hit in the stomach. Seven shell casings were found on the ground. The governor said that when the woman refused to obey police orders and threatened to blow herself up, two police officers fired eight shots. Now in the hospital In reserved speculation.

? #Traffic information #RERC [MAJ] ? The François Mitterrand Library race is not offered on the two trading floors until 11am. Traffic is moving slowly on the line. Motive: act of sabotage. https://t.co/LDSpwNKJUX — RER C (@RERC_SNCF) October 31, 2023

The François Mitterrand Library station remained closed almost all morning Slow traffic along the entire line. Transport Minister Clement Beaune expressed his deep gratitude to the staff who intervened so quickly this morning to protect and ensure the safety of many passengers. The woman is believed to be a 38-year-old French woman, who has already been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.. On July 13, 2021, wearing an almost complete hijab, He was waving a screwdriver in the street while shouting in Arabic Against soldiers of Operation Sentinels tasked with patrolling areas at risk of terrorism.

After the Hamas attack on Israel and the Islamist attack in Arras that claimed the life of Professor Dominique Bernard, he became‘Attack alert at max in France.