There is no summer in San Martino this year, it will be a rainy month, let’s see why

Indian summer

No St. Maarten summer this year! We are preparing for November with heavy rains falling in almost all of Italy: as we announced a few weeks ago, the “Atlantic Gate” has been opened allowing a series of disturbances to pass through.

Popular proverb “The summer of San Martino lasts three days and a little.” Remember a short-term period that generally falls in the first half of November. Legend says thatNovember 11 Saint Martin of Tours met a poor man, naked and cold, while riding a horse near Amiens, France. The cold was extreme, and the saint did not hesitate to cut his cloak into two parts to shelter the traveler. The gesture was so much appreciated that as soon as he gave half of his cloak to the poor man, a warm sun appeared.