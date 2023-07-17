A woman hit by meteorites while sitting on her balcony »Science News

A woman from a village in Alsace in eastern France said she was struck by a meteorite while sitting on the balcony of her house, which is a rare occurrence.

The woman was with a friend on the balcony having coffee when suddenly the two heard a loud “thump” on the roof of the house. The woman later told the local newspaper, Dernière Nouvelles d’Alsacee, that the stone bounced off the roof and hit her in the chest, leaving a bruise on her ribs. His first thought was that it was an animal, before he realized what had happened. The woman took the stone and then geologist Dr. Thierry Repmann examined it. “Finding a meteorite is indeed rare, but being hit at full force is very rare,” Dr. Rebmann told France Bleu Alsace.

According to The Meteoritical Society’s database, only five meteorites have landed in France in the 21st century, the last one in 2015 weighing just 3.12 grams. Dr. Ribman identified the object at the woman’s request, saying it looked like a volcanic rock. Typically, such objects burn up as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere, which is what is often referred to as a fiery star. However, in this case, there was very little material left, about 50 grams in weight. Reibmann, the meteorite itself was neither rare nor composed of rare materials, however, he said it was very rare to strike. It has now recommended that the meteorite undergo extensive analysis by the Institute for Planetary Physics to determine its origins. “Their mineral composition can give us a clue as to where they came from,” he said.

