Temperatures so high, even NASA sounds an alarm: It’s never been so hot

NASA has sounded the alarm after analyzing the high temperatures of these days: it has made a disturbing discovery.

According to experts The temperatures have never been so high. But how was Earth’s temperature in the past? Some scientists, studying fossils of marine organisms, have been able to understand what the climate was like even at the time of the dinosaurs. What they discovered is amazing, ever since 50 million years ago the atmosphere was much hotter than it is today.

in the current era The Earth’s average temperature during the year is about 15 degrees Celsius; On the other hand, in the geological age of the early Eocene, the Earth’s temperature It reached 21 degrees CelsiusThe poles were free of ice and the equatorial oceans were warm by up to 35 degrees Celsius. In addition, there were crocodiles and palm trees in the Arctic region.

Infernal heat, the alarm raised by NASA

About the US Space Agency June 2023 is the hottest month on record Since there are instruments that measure temperatures. Indeed, NASA had already predicted it, but now confirmations have arrived. In fact, many researchers have been able to guess what temperatures would have been reached in 2023, especially the current summer temperatures.

to be precise, There was talk of a year 2023 filled with climate records, for example There were those who assumed the highest temperature in history. Therefore, after the official data for the current year has been published, it can very well be said that the scientists were right. However, it seems that the world is slowly getting used to these records, which is why they are no longer news.

Moreover, the European Space Agency (ESA) has also sounded another serious alert: this summer There is a risk of exceeding the record of 48.8°C reached in 2021. According to the latest information about the climate, Italy and Europe are heading towards another increase in temperature, which will certainly exceed 40 degrees Celsius, due to the very strong African anticyclone Cerberus, which will hit a large part of the European continent.

Unfortunately, this latest tornado will be so fiery that it may be able to beat the famous record-breaking August 11, 2021, when The temperature in Sicily reached 48.8 degrees Celsius. Obviously, all this is also due to climate change, which makes the situation even worse. In fact, anticyclone fires have hit Spain, France, Germany and Poland, with temperatures reaching 46-47°C.

Unfortunately, these heat waves do not only harm humans, But also the entire ecosystem: the animals and insects that have the task For pollination, plants and even marine animals. Finally, according to the prestigious journal Nature, during the summer of 2022 there were good things 60,000 people died worldwide from the extreme heat.