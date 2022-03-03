A properties but also side effects, attention!

There are foods that are beneficial for our health. Among these properties, rosemary has thousands of properties, but it also has side effects.

The herbs It is widely used in Italian and oriental cuisine. They are actually an excellent choice for flavor Food and give more flavor to our beloved recipes to prepare at home. But it’s not just the flavor that makes these herbs so enjoyable.

In fact, these foods are distinguished above all by help that harm our body. In particular, among these is Rosemaryan aromatic herb containing a thousand Useful properties, but also some side effects that should not be underestimated. This is exactly what we’re talking about.

Rosemary, these are the beneficial effects as well as some side effects

There are certain aromatic herbs that are used daily in our kitchen. It is located around fragrant herbs Very common in gardens and in pots kept on our porch. Among these there are certainly basil, mint, oregano and rosemary, among others.

The latter deserves special attention due to its specific properties. Indeed, since ancient times, it was used to season food, but not only. In fact, the Greeks exploited this plant thanks to its medicinal properties.

Rosemary has many beneficial effects, and we want to introduce you to some of them. It is a widely used herb to season meat and fish, giving it flavor and flavour. It is an evergreen plant, easily recognizable thanks to its beautiful flowers that appear in the spring.

According to numerous studies, rosemary is a plant with many beneficial properties. This is thanks to the presence of vitamin C, which is an excellent ally for the immune defenses. In addition, there are fibers that help the correct intestinal activity.

However, excessive consumption can mask many side effects that should not be underestimated at all. In fact, it is an herb that should be eaten in moderation, as it may cause danger to the stomach, through mild gastritis.

Like any food, in fact, its overuse in nutrition can present a danger, especially for those who take iron supplements. However, to learn more, the advice is always to contact your doctor.