Eddie Rama: “We smuggled anti-Covid vaccines with Di Mayo”

with Luigi Di Maio “We did a smuggling operation together” Anticovid vaccines: This was said by the Prime Minister of Albania. Eddie Rama, also spoke in front of the president of Barnesina at the ‘Culture Saves the World’ event in Bergamo yesterday. “Today I will tell you something that no one knows,” began Rama. “If I am an Albanian-Italian, Di Maio is a Neapolitan-Albanian, we did a smuggling operation together. If you are always subject to the law, what are you Italian or Albanian?”.

During the period when Covid hit Albania hard, “we didn’t have vaccines, the pressure was too high. People were afraid to die like fish out of water, but we couldn’t vaccinate. I asked Luigi: Can you give us a symbolic but important dose to vaccinate doctors and nurses? ” “Pfizer had an imperial, capitalist deal: I’ll give you the vaccines, but you can’t give them to anyone. It’s nothing but Christianity.” Luigi said: We can’t do that because we’re doing something very serious. But we did it through the Secret Services. Unbelievably, Italy’s foreign minister and Albania’s prime minister sent smuggled goods to save the people.

Rama added: “Then we couldn’t hide the vaccines, we had to administer them. Pfizer’s lawyers threatened lawsuits and wanted to know how we got them, but we said: from a friendly country.” And when they asked which country, “I said. You know, you never abandon a friend to the police, so we learned from the Neapolitans that I don’t abandon your friend”. “Now you’ll have newspapers where you can even say you’re a smuggler”, and Rama finally assured Di Maio of any controversy: “Luigi, now you’re a free man”.