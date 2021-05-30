A message from the student to the teacher: “We suffered in my father, but you do not care about you except to interrogate us.”

A student, a class representative, from a high school in the province of Bologna, writes to the teacher, a reference of student relations to illustrate the difficult situation that has been revealed in recent days.

The letter was published in the Bologna edition of La Repubblica: “Good morning Professor, I wanted to tell you on behalf of my entire class that a state of general tension and anxiety had arisen: from the moment we came back to 70% of the attendance, the professors started loading us with checks and questions as if in my father’s time we were not working.”

We understand that this is the famous ‘last effort’ – Let her continue – But in this way we feel very difficult, because also in this period must be given the possibility to recover the deficiencies and by concentrating many tests in the same periods, not only those who have deficiencies are unable to recover, but also those who in this are important if the cava is at risk. In the end, heavily indebted. “

After classmates tried unsuccessfully to talk to individual professors, the actor decided to put everyone’s inconveniences on paper: “ Professors have to take into account the fact that we have been living in a state of constant uncertainty since March 2020, which is further exacerbated by the fact that last year, when there was the first lockdown, we were in the first year of high school, and thus we were more “Vibration”