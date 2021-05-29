May 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Comprehensive test and debit in lockdown condition

Samson Paul May 29, 2021 2 min read

at China With th Coronavirus disease I’m not kidding. Everything shuts down instantly. authorities GuangzhouAn industrial city with a population of 15 million has closed down the central Liwan district after an increase in cases, with 20 infections diagnosed in the past week. The numbers, albeit limited, alarmed city authorities, who ordered the release A complete lockout And mass testing of all Liyuan residents to reduce the outbreak.

Newspaper Global Times Talking about “Rapid and strong” infection spread. In the area, outdoor markets, nursery schools and entertainment venues have been closed, dining at indoor restaurants has been banned and face-to-face teaching at the school has been suspended. Restrictions have also been imposed, albeit less stringent, on residents of four neighborhoods.

Even the state of Victoria, in Australia, has gone into lockdown in an effort to stop infections that are growing again: 34 positive cases are currently registered, 12 of them in the past 24 hours. Acting Prime Minister James Merlino confirmed that at present 10,000 potential contacts have been identified and tracked. «Primary and secondary» In the context of the new outbreak that appeared.

Viruses in the Lab, Anglo-Saxon Intelligence: China Has Hidden Clues. The United States reopens the investigation

In particular, the country’s health officials are concerned about the existence of the Indian variant and the speed with which it has proven potential for expansion. The containment measures provide for the closure of all unnecessary businesses, and personal exits that are limited to cases of need, in addition to compliance with the rules of spacing, including the mandatory use of a mask.

Covid is now a changing English alert among young people. Doctors: “It’s stickier.”



© Reproduction reserved

READ  Obama, the former US President, talks about UFOs on live TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Poland plays for its face (and EU money) at Turów coal mine: Court of Justice calls for lockdown, Warsaw resists

May 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Migrants: Spain, an investigation was opened into the refusals in Ceuta – Ultima Aura

May 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Germany apologizes to Namibia and recognizes the Herero and Namas genocide in the early 20th century: it will donate 1.1 billion in 30 years

May 28, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Jedi, the first year of Elkann closes 166 million in red: 71 million of admissions lost. Ad has collapsed by nearly 20%

May 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Moments of Frost on Rai 3 – Libero Quotidiano

May 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space-time crystals, a scientist proposes a new approach to solving an old problem

May 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The United Kingdom imposed a ban on the export of “exquisite” Italian bronze jewelery worth 17 million pounds

May 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt