A conversation about hi-tech, from chips to artificial intelligence – Corriere.it

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo began her visit to China on August 27At a tense moment between Beijing and Washington, the prospect faces tough dialogue on issues such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Raymond is scheduled to meet with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wendao The visit, which runs until Wednesday, August 30, will include stops in Beijing and Shanghai. He will also see other representatives of the Chinese government responsible for economic issues.

Restrictions and Limitations The Secretary of Commerce has traditionally been the leading spokesperson for foreign relations and the American business community Raimondo plays a key role in important documents such as restrictions and controls on the export of technical products. Starting with chips. Before departure – step Financial Times — Raimondo assured that the US does not aim to isolate China and cut it off from the US trading system. And this month the President of the United States Joe Biden signs an executive order restricting certain US investments in ChinaIn areas like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. China has said it is ready to take necessary measures in response.

Paradigms, Openings Raimondo is the fourth senior US administration official to visit China in the past three months. He was preceded by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and White House climate special envoy John Kerry.. In recent days, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng held a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, considering her imminent visit to Beijing from August 27 to 30. Both sides described the talks as "thorough, pragmatic and constructive," according to a Chinese embassy note, and expressed hope to keep communication open.

“Under the same sky” Beijing’s policy towards the US has always been “adhering to the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”, based on what President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized: in the face of instability and turmoil around the world, slow global economic recovery and growing crises, Xie urged Washington to cooperate with Beijing. “China and America are on the same planet and under the same blue sky” and “the right path is to work together and help each other”, The ambassador added.