A weather warning for imminent severe severe weather is in store for a chaotic Monday with storms and critical issues in many regions. The latest details are here « 3B Meteo

Weather Forecast Strong bad weather arrives in part of Italy

Here it is after a sunny Saturday Clouds begin to gather In northern regions and the first rains. I am signal About a new change in circulation, we already told you yesterday, everything is confirmed. Over the next few hours Low pressure spiral Ireland is now an Iberian sector and a dependency currents over Italy They are strengthened from the southern quadrants. Sirocco air Pre-arrival A serious transatlantic disturbance will begin to bring First heavy rain over the Ligurian Sea and the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea It starts tonight. It will be for everyone Temporaryfed by Strong humidity Still moderate winds and temperatures. After Coming to action first It flows in the northern parts and part of the center Next night and all day Monday.

Monday afternoon weather

at risk Storms and critical issues Hydrology The Middle Eastern LiguriaWestern Emilia, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia Along with Tuscany. Most of the events will focus on these areas until the afternoon. Then they can be between the evening and the early hours of the night Umbria and Lazio are also involved.

Total accumulation by midnight on Monday

Total Accumulations Predicted by mathematical models Significant. They could fall further by midnight on Monday 150/200mm Rain in between Liguria East and High Tuscany. Up to a similar or greater amount 200/250mm At medium height VenetoBoss Trentino It is tall Friuli. Beyond 100/150 mm in Emilia Western and southeastern Lombardy. They are important reference values ​​and their maximum limit cannot be ignored. River basins are at greatest risk Eastern Liguria, Western Emilia, Veneto and Friuli will receive large and widespread water Danger to waterways May rise above or exceed the warning level Internally overflowing. There will be other important aspect Strong sirocco ventilation Potentially affecting all of Italy A storm is brewing And high water over the lagoon Venice. A peak 120/125 cm This is expected by midnight Monday, but high tide conditions could reoccur Monday evening and Tuesday morning. In other parts of the peninsula There will be time Completely opposite properties, will be common to all except air. Only medium high clouds cross the sky Prevailing sun Southern peninsular areas and Sicily. The thermal aspect will be important It will see a fresh rise in thermometers and some areas may see a maximum of 28/30 degrees Celsius. It includes the Adriatic hinterland, northern Sicily and Sardinia.

Maximum temperature on Monday

