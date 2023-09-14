Does a restricted diet lead to deficiency?

A must for anyone with celiac disease Eliminate gluten from your dietwho has one Gluten sensitivity Non-celiacs should limit it To feel better. However, by doing so you run the risk Nutritional deficiencyIf food choices are not well thought out: a recent review of McMaster University In Canada, according to which it is advisable in both cases to be guided by a nutritionist.

No self-diagnosis (even gluten-free diets make you fat) The researchers point out that i Risks of undernutrition They stem above all from incorrect diets, because, for example, in some cases, the composition of ready-made gluten-free industrial products may include fewer proteins, fats and more sugars than their gluten-containing counterparts. In addition to, People often self-diagnose gluten sensitivity They also ban it because they think they are losing weight, but there is no relationship between gluten content in the diet and weight loss. Even gluten-free diets can make you gain weight if they are not correct and balanced. This is why it is important to first get the correct diagnosis, then get advice from a nutritionist; This is also necessary in the case of non-celiac gluten sensitivity, which is determined above all by exclusion because the lack of specific tests allows it to be diagnosed only by blind stimulation tests, which are very complex and difficult in clinical routine.

Gluten sensitivity Patients suffering Non-celiac gluten sensitivity They don't have a wheat allergy or celiac disease but they do Gastrointestinal symptoms (pain, abdominal bloating, diarrhea, and sometimes gastroesophageal reflux) Or general (joint pain, fatigue, headache, confusion, anemia).) After eating foods containing mainly gluten and wheat derivatives. It is estimated that the problem affects about 5% of the population, as indicated by studies with blind testing, i.e. giving gluten "secretly". The problem and underlying mechanisms are complex and Self-suggestion can also play a role, with many symptoms and self-diagnosis of hypersensitivity after eating foods containing gluten. In addition to, Celiac patients must follow a careful diet and cannot recover, only those who are allergic However, its symptoms are more severe as the amount of gluten increases The problem can be solved gradually. Confusion around this topic has led to an underestimation of the importance of a gluten-free diet, which is essential for people with celiac disease but may not be absolutely and chronically necessary for those with allergies.