5 thousand used for Olivieri's wife's house

BARRI – The intercom of a building in the heart of Bari's Murat Center has the words Fondazione Maria Rossi Onlus with a white background and blue lettering. A room on the ground floor, via Buddhignani, was not among those to be sought on Monday. An office, shortly before ending up in prison, prosecutor Giacomo Oliveri did not want to give too much information.

Folders and papers were found thanks to the instincts of Barry Flying Squad agents, documents whose existence was unknown and could add to a more detailed investigation, even though Olivieri's security revealed it was not. Some “mystery”: the professional office of the lawyer Olivieri, at the center of an investigation into the mafia and municipal elections involving 130 suspects, was in the process of being moved.

Case in Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Committee

After the arrest of 130 people, including former regional councilor Giacomo Olivieri and his wife, Bari city councilor Carmen Maria Lorusso, the “process” of the Bari case at the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission was officially opened. 2019 municipal elections by mafia clans interpolation. This was announced by Mauro D'Attis, Vice President of the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission.

“Today – he explains – at the President's Office of the Anti-Mafia Commission, I asked for the acquisition of all the documents by the Commission, and my request was accepted. I also requested the hearings of Barry's prosecutor Roberto Rossi and the chief of staff of Barry Francesco Russo. For the hearings, obviously, it is necessary to wait for the practical hours of the review, so , which will be scheduled later”.