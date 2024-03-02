In the United States, elections require an open list. The mayor's comment

A federal Europe – and therefore one with effective power on the world stage – is what Italy needs today and tomorrow. But in order to win the trust of citizens, it is necessary to open up to the political world and change its habits. Marco Meyer writes

They are Republic, Ilvo diamonds In Sardinia, he proved with statistics in hand that the difference was made by the personality of the candidate leading the region. Manager and entrepreneur Alessandra Today Voters preferred it more than the sum of the parties supported. Electing reflective, empathetic and competent people whom voters trust to reawaken the millions of citizens who do not vote (or vote reluctantly) is (more today than yesterday) a prerequisite for success for any political group.

The greater the volatility of electoral behavior, the more confidence in candidates becomes a factor in success.

This aspect is even more decisive for the broad liberal-democratic, radical, Catholic-environmental, socialist, republican and pro-European areas that should give life to the new “United Nations of Europe” list, which was launched months ago as a visionary idea. Emma Bonino.

But today it is very difficult for even a neighborhood council to convince people to get involved in the public sphere. The clientelism of the secret circles in the parties, the inefficiency of the public machinery, the (sometimes unconscious) rationalization of the judiciary departments discourage people from devoting their time to the management of public affairs and political activities. The sentiment is civil.

Instead of developing one's party's identity – or arguing as badly as Renzo's capons fixed – A reflection period is required. TO Carlo Calenda It has Matteo Renzi Primarily, but also for that Matteo RicchettiA Andrea MarcucciA Sandro CozziA Piercamillo FalascaA Federico PizzarottiTo name a few.

The European elections will be historic and no one will feel at the center of the world.

Undoing Penelope's web this time is really reckless. During Lent, it is better to fast for a few days from X.

It is my belief that the diplomatic grid of Emma Bonino, Maria Elena Boschi, Mara Carfagna (and other leaders) could make it possible to mend the rifts and pay off the ambitious political gamble of a Europe-to-America list. Otherwise, the risk is that an entire political region will favor the right outside the European Parliament and have very serious consequences for the important choices the EU will face in the next legislature.

Not only for policies to combat climate change, but also for social rights and civil rights and, Finally, to global geopolitical challenges that the Union has yet to address. But for the success of this new and exciting political perspective, the parties must not close themselves in their little enclosures and go around Italy in search of the best people.

A federal Europe – and therefore one with effective power on the world stage – is what Italy needs today and tomorrow. In his latest book, Vittorio Parsi (to whom my warm regards) wrote “Our motherland, Italian and European, needs active citizens, capable of giving substance to their love for their motherland.” He is right. But this can happen on one condition: to open up to the political world and radically change its habits to gain the trust of citizens.