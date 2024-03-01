Ex Ilva, two extraordinary commissioners were appointed. This is me. Here comes a breath of fresh air: up to 150 million

Special offer
Flash offer
Year
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
Choose now
Monthly
4,99€
€1 per month
For 3 months
Choose now
Special offer
Special offer
Monthly
4,99€
€1 per month
For 3 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google
Special offer
Read the article and the whole website cielodipuglia.it
1 year for €9.99
69,99€
Or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate anytime.
- Unlimited access to articles on the site and app
- 7.30 am Good Morning Newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live notifications
- Exclusive live broadcast
Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursus He signed the appointment order Commissioners unusual Italy's steel mills Spa: These are Prof. Giovanni Fiori, Corporate Governance and Internal Audit Expert, and Prof. David Tabarelli, President of NE Nomisma Energia and expert on environmental issues. Fiori and Tabarelli will join Giancarlo Quaranta, who was already appointed as the company's extraordinary commissioner on February 20.
150 million from Ilva for continuation
Ilva's extraordinary management could transfer 150 million to the commissioners of Acciaierie Italia for the continuation of the plants' operation.
The law provides that the extraordinary administration of Ilva transfers to the extraordinary administration of Accieri d'Italia “to ensure the continuity of the operation of the industrial plants concerned”, “at the request of the Commissioner, up to a maximum of 150,000,000 euros”. Strategic National Strategy and Environmental Protection, Health and Safety of Workers.
© All rights reserved
Read the full article
Puglia newspaper
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked
“Is hitting students a failure? Yes, but their families.” League Attack Against Mattarella – Video
“Biden doesn't need a cognitive test”