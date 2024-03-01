March 1, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ex Ilva, two extraordinary commissioners were appointed. This is me. Here comes a breath of fresh air: up to 150 million

Ex Ilva, two extraordinary commissioners were appointed. This is me. Here comes a breath of fresh air: up to 150 million

Noah French March 1, 2024 2 min read

The Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, signed the decree appointing him Extraordinary Commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia SpA: he was Professor…

Special offer

Flash offer

Year

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

Choose now

Monthly

4,99€

€1 per month
For 3 months

Choose now

Special offer

Special offer

Monthly

4,99€

€1 per month
For 3 months

Choose now

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google

Special offer

Read the article and the whole website cielodipuglia.it

1 year for €9.99 69,99€

Or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic renewal. Deactivate anytime.

  • Unlimited access to articles on the site and app
  • 7.30 am Good Morning Newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live notifications
  • Exclusive live broadcast

Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursus He signed the appointment order Commissioners unusual Italy's steel mills Spa: These are Prof. Giovanni Fiori, Corporate Governance and Internal Audit Expert, and Prof. David Tabarelli, President of NE Nomisma Energia and expert on environmental issues. Fiori and Tabarelli will join Giancarlo Quaranta, who was already appointed as the company's extraordinary commissioner on February 20.

150 million from Ilva for continuation

Ilva's extraordinary management could transfer 150 million to the commissioners of Acciaierie Italia for the continuation of the plants' operation. This is foreseen in the post-CDM draft of the Pnrr Ordinance with an article on emergency measures for ex-Ilva.

The law provides that the extraordinary administration of Ilva transfers to the extraordinary administration of Accieri d'Italia “to ensure the continuity of the operation of the industrial plants concerned”, “at the request of the Commissioner, up to a maximum of 150,000,000 euros”. Strategic National Strategy and Environmental Protection, Health and Safety of Workers.

See also  Matteo shrinks Salvini League, launches 5 government programs on vaccines - Tempo

© All rights reserved

Read the full article
Puglia newspaper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked

March 1, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

“Is hitting students a failure? Yes, but their families.” League Attack Against Mattarella – Video

March 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“Biden doesn't need a cognitive test”

February 29, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ex Ilva, two extraordinary commissioners were appointed. This is me. Here comes a breath of fresh air: up to 150 million

March 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Stock markets today, March 1. Positive Europe, Bancorp sinks on Wall Street. New signs of slowdown from China

March 1, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Watch a black hole swallow the Earth, this is what will happen. video

March 1, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lazio-Milan 0-0 Live: Luis Alberto from the outside blocks Maignan|Primabagina

March 1, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt