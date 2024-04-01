27 kilometers high: the highest altitude in the solar system! Watch the Olympus Mons video

With a diameter of 610 kilometers, Olympus Mons is a shield volcano on Mars that covers an area roughly the size of Italy. NASA's amazing flyby video

The highest mountain in the solar system is located on a planet whose equatorial diameter is approximately half that of Earth. We're talking about Martysecond to last in size, which hosts Olympus Mons, The shield volcano is about 25 km higher than the reference topographic level (In fact, its total height is about 27 kilometers due to its location within a depression about 2 kilometers deep). It is a majestic and terrifying volcanic caldera, with three overlapping craters. At 610 km in diameter, Olympus Mons is wider than England and covers an area roughly the size of Italy. The height of Mount Everest, whose summit is located at a topographical altitude of 8,848 meters above sea level, is approximately Three times less. In practice, in the presence of Mons Olympus, it is easy to describe him as Toto. The following video of Olympus Mons was created by combining colors captured by the Viking probe and MOLA's altimetry data. There is no vertical exaggeration applied to the surface displacement. Happy flying!

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/a001094.mp4 The upper bridge forOlympus Mons. Image source: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

Olympus Mons. Credit: European Space Agency

Some information about Mars

The reason Mars appears red is due to the oxidation of iron found in rocks, regolith and dust. The latter is expelled into the atmosphere and causes its appearance Mostly the red planet. Interestingly, Mars is about half the size of Earth TerraIts surface area is approximately the same as that of the emerging land on our planet. Its volcanoes (such as Olympus Mons), volcanic craters, crustal movements, and dust storms have altered its landscape for many years, creating some Topographic features The most interesting in the solar system.

sourceNASA cover image