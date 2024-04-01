Earth and moon photographed from Mars: Watch the amazing video captured by the European Space Agency's probe

These shots were taken by the European Space Agency's Mars Express rover from May 15 to June 2, 2023. This is the Earth and Moon from Mars!

The image sequence was acquired through the super-resolution channel of the High Resolution Stereo Camera of the European Space Agency's Mars Express probe, which is primarily used to observe the two moons of Mars (Phobos and Deimos). The video shows the Earth and Moon taken on May 15, 21, 27, and June 2, 2023 (covering more than half of the Moon's monthly orbit around Earth). The last image in the sequence marks the anniversary of the Mars Express launch on June 2, 2003. Here's the video below:

Passione Astronomia channel has been created on WhatsApp! Sign up to receive all our updates

Some information about the red planet

Marty Inside, it has a dense core made of iron, nickel, and sulfur. Around the core there is a 1,240-1,880 km thick mantle and crust of rock. Iron, magnesium, aluminium, calcium and potassium With a depth ranging between 10 and 50 km. Mars has a thin atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and argon gases, and does not provide much protection from impacts from objects such as meteorites, asteroids, and comets. The temperature varies within the range [-153; 20] Celsius Because the atmosphere is very thin, the air temperature Shoe He easily escapes the planet. Obviously, the temperature also changes depending on the region. Sometimes, winds on Mars are strong enough to cause dust storms They cover a large part of the planet. After these storms pass, it can take months for the dust to settle.

Ancient river valleys

Credit: NASA

The data analyzed shows this Marty It had ancient networks of river valleys, deltas and lake beds, as well as rocks and minerals on the surface that could only form in the presence of liquid water. The Red Planet may have suffered Huge floods about 3.5 billion years ago. Today there is water on Mars, but the Martian atmosphere is too thin to allow liquid water to exist on the surface. Today, water exists in the form of water ice just below the surface in polar regions and flows seasonally down some slopes and crater walls.

sourceCover image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona