Graphic review at Spazio 165 in Camaiore

In the Space 165 painting exhibitionday after day“.

On this occasion, the exhibition calendar for 2023 will be presented Mercury Contemporary Art Viareggio: an elegant table item, illustrated with photographs of some of the works on display, made by a San Marco print by Badia di Cantignano (Lo) in a graphic project by Gianni Costa, gallery director.

The exhibition will present modern paintings by six of the most important artists who have participated over the years in exhibitions promoted by the Viareggio Gallery, active since 1996: Daniela Cacchiagli (Bibona, 1962), Riccardo Corti (Florence, 1952), Guido Morelli (La Spezia, 1967) , Armando Orfeo (Marina di Grosseto, 1964), Riccardo Ruberti (Livorno, 1981) and Valente Taddei (Viareggio, 1964).

The six authors—who boast extensive curricula, with exhibitions throughout Italy and abroad—although they differ from one another in style and aesthetic training, are united by a deep spirit of research in the field of contemporary figurative painting.

The exhibition, curated by Gianni Costa, is organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Camaiore. Open until January 14, 2023, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 16:00 to 19:00. Free admission. Infoline: 333 2318925.