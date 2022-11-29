November 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Graphic review at Spazio 165 in Camaiore

Graphic review at Spazio 165 in Camaiore

Karen Hines November 29, 2022 1 min read

In the Space 165 painting exhibitionday after day“.

On this occasion, the exhibition calendar for 2023 will be presented Mercury Contemporary Art Viareggio: an elegant table item, illustrated with photographs of some of the works on display, made by a San Marco print by Badia di Cantignano (Lo) in a graphic project by Gianni Costa, gallery director.
The exhibition will present modern paintings by six of the most important artists who have participated over the years in exhibitions promoted by the Viareggio Gallery, active since 1996: Daniela Cacchiagli (Bibona, 1962), Riccardo Corti (Florence, 1952), Guido Morelli (La Spezia, 1967) , Armando Orfeo (Marina di Grosseto, 1964), Riccardo Ruberti (Livorno, 1981) and Valente Taddei (Viareggio, 1964).
The six authors—who boast extensive curricula, with exhibitions throughout Italy and abroad—although they differ from one another in style and aesthetic training, are united by a deep spirit of research in the field of contemporary figurative painting.

The exhibition, curated by Gianni Costa, is organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Camaiore. Open until January 14, 2023, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 16:00 to 19:00. Free admission. Infoline: 333 2318925.

website: www.mercurioviareggio.com/giornodopogiorno.htm.

See also  Covid Today, GP Doctors: “The government is deliberately negligent”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

That’s what was on the red planet

November 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cancer, these foods sound the alarm bell: We always eat them but they’re just awful

November 28, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Prague City Award, Macos Travel Space

November 28, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

In the United States, online sales surpassed $9 billion for the first time on Black Friday

November 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The new Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023 year, a series of cardinal changes for the restyling awaits

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Prince William announces the stars for the Earthshot Award

November 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Graphic review at Spazio 165 in Camaiore

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines