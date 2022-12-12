20 and 50 euro bills in bags: how much money did Kylie have

Great heritage was seized this morning at the home of the vice president of the Eurochamber Eva Kylie. The Belgian media in particular le braceletIt was estimated that the money confiscated from the Greek politician amounted to €750,000. Of this amount, €600,000 was found in a bag her father was carrying when he was stopped by the authorities, while €100,000 was deposited in a bag kept in Kylie’s apartment. The banknotes All of them are in denominations of 50 and 20 euros.

The assets of the former vice-president of the European Parliament have been frozen

Greek power toAnti-money launderingMeanwhile, they freeze Eva Kylie’s assets. The news was revealed by the Greek government. Measure concerns “Bank accounts, treasuries, corporations, and any other financial assets” Always newspaper reports le bracelet Quoting TRA Chairman Haralambos Vourliotis. The Asset freezeAccording to the same source, this will also affect Kylie’s close family members, like her parents. Also, the Belgian newspaper added, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, is a recently established real estate company in the luxurious Kolonaki neighborhood of Athens, which was allegedly founded by the 44-year-old MEP and her Italian partner, Francesco Giorgi. .

investigation committee