10 private getaways that can be booked on Airbnb

For the series: “Enough, leave everything and run!” Alone or in company, as a couple or with the whole family, a desert island (or almost) is the perfect place to vacation in style.

Yes, because in popular fiction, a deserted island is a very practical solution to getting away from reality. It’s the perfect place to perform a full reset.

But it is often believed that places like this are only found in movies or adventure books. Robinson Crusoe’s vacation is a dream that can be imagined but an unattainable dream.

However, turning this fantasy into reality is possible today. Indeed, there are little corners of the world, outside of the most popular tourist destinations and the chaos of the most famous holiday resorts, with very special accommodations, which are waiting for shipwrecked and fugitives to offer them a safe and comfortable landing.

These are beautifully located solutions, far from everything and everyone, harmoniously immersed in the environment so that they form one with nature and the landscape.

From Scandinavia to the Mediterranean, passing through the Caribbean and the Philippines, here are ten deserted islands, Bookable on AirbnbWhere you spend unforgettable holidays. In contact with nature, in the peace and serenity of waking up with ocean views and dreamy sunsets, where you can truly feel (and finally) out of this world.

