After the first trading day of the week, as expected, The rally was confirmed in the stock markets and now they are also ready to accelerate. The next setup will end on October 5th, and in advance, some of our forecasting techniques don’t ignore the 7/10% uptrend phase hypothesis if not later, until that date.

We’ll go step by step as usual.

At 8:42 PM on the trading day on July 26, we read the following quotes:

future dax

15,610

The future of Eurostoxx

4.098

Ftsy Mibe future

25,290

S&P 500 . Index

4,417,76.

The Rise Continues And Now October Could Be The Month Of The Annual Rise?

In red our annual forecasts for the weekly Global Equity Index for 2021.

In blue the US markets chart through July 23.

Appointment now at the end of the month to determine how the scenario could change through to the end of the year.

Forecast for the week of July 26

Weekly minimum expected between Monday and Tuesday and maximum on Friday. So far, the scenario has been confirmed, and the probability that a weekly minimum has been set is very high (around 80%).

Here’s how we organize ourselves and how to keep the attitude pulse for tomorrow’s trading:

future dax

The uptrend is in progress. Short bearish reversal with daily close on July 27 below 15425.

The future of Eurostoxx

The uptrend is in progress. Short bearish reversal with daily close on July 27 below 4.029.

Future Ftse Mib

The uptrend is in progress. Short bearish reversal with daily close on July 27 below 24.930.

S&P 500 . Index

The uptrend is in progress. Short bearish reversal with daily close on July 27 below 4.331.

What trades should be held for Tuesday?

Keep long days on parsed indexes.

