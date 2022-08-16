1-1 with Crystal Palace, Nunez sent off

Liverpool (United Kingdom) – The second straight draw for Liverpool In the match that closes 2day Premier League The Reds, in their first season appearance at Anfield, don’t go past 1-1 against Crystal Palace by Patrick Viera . It was the Londoners who took the lead in the 32nd minute, with a goal from zaha but in the 61st minute, four minutes after being sent off Nunes For a bullet banned on the former Sampdoria Andersen Louis Diaz The lottery was invented with a great game. Definitely not the start of the tournament he expected club now called up for a match that already tastes like a crossroads, for both teams on the field, against Manchester United On August 22.

Before Liverpool in Anfield in Premier League 2022-2023: After a draw in the opening match against Fulham, the Reds made it clear from the front row that they intended to close the match as soon as possible. The first 30 minutes is actually a real siege for Klopp’s team, which worries the team’s defense Crystal Palace twice with Elliottwice with Nunes twice with Salah On one occasion with Van Dyck. However, at the first opportunity, incredibly, the Londoners take advantage: a counterattack set by Eze’s dispatch zaha She kicked off the net, and Hassan Ivorian headed towards Alisson and hit him with an accurate header in the 32nd minute. Salah and his teammates are trying to get up, and in the last action of the first half they hit a thunderous with pole NunesWhat a blessing Guaita is from a great location. Ten minutes after the start of the second half, Nunes lose his head: Shot with the match stopped on the former Sampdoria AndersenThe direct red of Uruguay, who will miss the next match with him Manchester United. Despite the numerical inferiority, the dominance of the Reds on the field is immediately embodied: Luis Diaz On the left, with the Colombian positioned in the center and from the edge of the area puts the ball with the right behind Guaita: 1-1. Alisson’s goal shuddered in the 77th minute, when Zaha received the post again in a split on Izzy’s frayed cross, but the result was unchanged.