0 km fertilizer: This way plants are ideal all year round

Not everyone knows the benefits of the home method of obtaining 0 km fertilizer, what exactly is it? What does banana peel contain?

To fertilize vegetable plants or garden plants, you do not need expensive chemical products. There is actually 0 km fertilizer that can make a difference without using industrial products.

Banana peel is an organic waste that contains a large dose of potassium. Moreover, fruits seem to contain the most. It also contains nitrogen and phosphate, but in small quantities. The same applies to magnesium and calcium.

Farm-to-table fertilizer: Here’s how to make it starting with a banana peel

Banana peel is not a supernatural fertilizer that we often brag about, but it can be considered Good organic potassium fertilizer…as long as you eat organic bananas.

“Banana peel fertilizer” is obtained by soaking banana peels in 1-1.5 liters of water for a week. It is ideal for use as a ‘booster’ fertilizer at the base of understory plants, ‘fruit’ vegetables and root vegetables (tubers).

Otherwise it can be used for compost. By incorporating banana peels into your compostYou enrich it with potassium. Banana peel not only provides potassium to the compost, but also plays the role of a compost activator by promoting the proliferation of fungal microorganisms needed to decompose resistant organic debris.

Banana peel is waste Organic It can be used not only for animal feed, but also to enrich the soil thanks to its content of nitrogen and various minerals. In fact, it contains: a large percentage of proteins (rich in nitrogen), i.e. 6 to 9% of dry matter; 20 to 30% fiber (cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin); Up to 40% of starch in green bananas, which turns into quick sugars after ripening; The rate of fast sugars is 30% for very ripe sweet banana peel.

Fertilizing banana peels It releases a large amount of nitrogen but also of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron, elements that are particularly useful for plants to set fruits, lighten the color of flowers, increase resistance to diseases and promote rooting…

Banana peels compost quickly In soil in the presence of oxygen. Scatter the peels on the ground, at the base of the rose bushes, and lightly scrape the soil to bury them. You can also place a banana peel at the bottom of the planting hole, cover it slightly with soil, then plant the root ball of your chosen flower or vegetable such as tomatoes, zucchini, peppers or eggplant on top.



