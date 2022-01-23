Free demo and video made available from – Nerd4.life

As promised, one is now available Free Demo From dark night souls, the amateurish sequel to FromSoftware’s work. Not only that, the mod authors have published a Video made by Which reveals the background to this ambitious project.

The demo, like the full mode, only works with the PC version of Dark Souls Remastered. You can download it to this address. It includes the first two game areas, multiple weapons, and bosses, and allows you to directly test the new gameplay mechanics created for this sequel. Additionally, Team Nightfall stated that the feedback received will be used to improve the entire mode.

However, in the video above, we can discover the background behind the development of Dark Souls Nightfall, how the idea was born and what challenges the depositors had to face during the long realization process.

Dark Souls: Nightfall is basically a Unofficial direct sequel to Dark Souls Made by fans in mod format. The game continues from the dark end of FromSoftware’s work and will be set in a distorted dimension of Lordran. This is a very ambitious project, which will see the introduction of new bosses, enemies, regions, characters and even combat dynamics. This is a project that some of the most influential modders in the Dark Souls community are working on and that has piqued the interest of many gamers over the months.

Dark Souls: Nightfall was previously scheduled for yesterday, January 21, but the authors had to postpone the game again to an as-yet-to-be-determined date to complete final work.