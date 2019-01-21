School closures in Puerto Rico worry residents

By Sabrina Sommer

In 2017, the Puerto Rican government closed 167 schools. This summer, 265 public schools on the island found out in April they were scheduled to close over the summer of 2018.

While focusing on the financial debt of the island, the government has neglected its public education system by closing accredited schools and rezoning students to overcrowded schools. This leaves communities torn and needs unmet.

For the Gonzalez family in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, the question becomes whether or not the island is willing to provide for their children.