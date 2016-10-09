Work, school takes UNL student Rigby to new destinations

In December of 2012, Matt Rigby got behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the very first time.

He quickly turned on the ignition, threw the car into gear and sped down the road—racing past dozens of other cars. He was on the clock, and if he didn’t hurry, he would be in a lot of trouble.

“I felt like I was driving a spaceship,” he said.

Moments later, he arrived at his destination. He got out and held the door for the car’s owner. As a valet working in California, Rigby loved that he got to do things that other people would pay a lot of money to try, but instead of paying for it, he was making money. In a single night, he could make a thousand dollars. Yet, he learned that his job wasn’t just about parking cars.

“I learned the importance of being well-read,” he said. “Most people with money are good conversationalists. The better the conversation, the more money in tips, and the more future opportunities.”

Work has taken Rigby to many different places. listen This includes the coal mines in his home state of Nevada, Clint Eastwood’s golf course in California and now to Nebraska, where he is studying broadcasting with the hopes of becoming a baseball broadcaster.

He can’t wait to see where life takes him next.

