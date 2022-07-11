July 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Zelensky is preparing a million-strong army to retake southern Ukraine

Zelensky is preparing a million-strong army to retake southern Ukraine

Samson Paul July 11, 2022 2 min read


The government of Ukraine wants to restore coastal areas. The army prepares the attack plan, and the weapons provided by the Westerners will be used


Zelensky: The Russian perpetrators of the Donetsk attack will be punished

“A missile attack on the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Whoever gave orders for such raids, and everyone who carries out them to target our cities and residential areas, they are killed in a completely premeditated way. Do not. They will be able to say that they do not know or did not understand. Punishment is inevitable for every killer. Russian. Absolutely everything.” This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message on social media. “Just like the Nazis – they should not expect their state to protect them. Russia will be the first to abandon them when political conditions change.”

Kyiv renews its call for evacuation from Kherson and Zaporizhzhya

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshuk once again called on residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions to evacuate as soon as possible and by all available means. “It is necessary to do this so that the Ukrainian armed forces do not endanger the civilian population during offensive operations,” Vereshchuk said during the national telephone, Okrinform reported. The Kherson Regional Council also urged the inhabitants of the region to leave the lands occupied by the Russians, and also addressed those who had nowhere to turn and food and water supplies.

See also  Vatican scandal, Switzerland confirms the seizure of 60 million in Mencioni



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cars, computers, washing machines: a delivery nightmare. Here’s how waiting times got longer

July 10, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

August, the new seasonal forecast for the European Center presents an uncomfortable scenario »ILMETEO.it

July 10, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Here are the potential successors

July 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Jon Stewart, comedian for next US presidency? No problem, thanks!

July 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Hot bonus, here’s how to order a discount on air conditioners, mosquito nets, and umbrellas

July 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jon Stewart, comedian candidate for the next US presidency? No thank you!

July 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Scientists say aliens are trying to contact us, but their efforts are a colossal waste of time and space

July 11, 2022 Karen Hines