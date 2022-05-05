You buy it with a bonus and the savings on your bill are big and cheaper than PV panels

With the current energy crisis, many are considering installing an alternative energy system such as a small wind farm to exploit wind energy and save money.

Installing a miniature wind turbine at home is not very expensive, compared to a photovoltaic system, and it is also available in a do-it-yourself kit.

It obviously does not guarantee energy independence but it can be a saving alternative especially if combined with photovoltaic cells. This way it is created Mixed system is the most appropriate solution to many people.

Moreover, since it can be connected independently to the electricity grid, mini wind can be a solution for second homes that are used a few months a year and are located in a windy area.

DIY Mini Wind Power Plant: You can buy it with a bonus and save on your bill

Never before had so many thought of one as in this period Turning point “green” as an energy source. Not only for the good of the planet but above all because ofIncrease in electricity and gas bills. Through the Energy Ordinance, the government has put in place many incentives so that you can choose to install renewable energy systems, such as photovoltaic and wind energy. Or why not prove both of them for Green tipping point cuts bills.

a mini wind power plant It can also be installed on the roof or in the garden with a DIY kit. This reduces installation costs. To get the most out of this type, it is best to first refer toWind Atlas of Italy. Managed by Research on the Energy System (RSE) within the Director of Energy Services (GSE), the atlas is used to check wind speed in the area where a small wind farm will be installed.

Typically, wind speeds must be greater than 5 meters per second to achieve good wind power generation. For local systems, a wind speed of less than 2 meters per second may be sufficient.

What type of system to choose for greater savings

There are two types of Domestic small wind mills With two different types of turbines: horizontal and vertical axis. Both plants have one Power between 3 and 6 kW And they may have accretion systems. They have a cost around About 1,000 euros per kilowatt. Some models are available in DIY kits.

plants advertisement horizontal axis It comes with classic rotating blades that are three meters high. second, to vertical axis, they do not have blades, but plates that are attached to the support and which are then turned. Here are the advantages of the latter system:

It is activated even with low-speed winds;

It is very quiet;

No maintenance required

It is not more than one and a half meters high.

The latter is precisely the most common in the house because it is easily placed on balconies, terraces or in the garden with a low aesthetic impact and because, as mentioned, it is revitalized even with especially weak winds. There are models with Power starting from 400 watts that it 3 kw power plant It can cover half of the annual domestic consumption needs.

bonus

In addition to saving on bills, installing a single small wind system can give you 50% discount restructuring bonusbut only if the works are to install plants that use energy from renewable sources.