Tim with Cdp Deal In Days. Online savings papers have been reissued

there Signing a memorandum of understanding between Telecom Italia TIM And cdb It should be a ‘matter of days’.

According to Andrea Biondi to Il Sole24Ore, former monopoly CEO Pietro Labriola showed signs of optimism regarding the TIM integration project and open fiber networks (60% controlled by Cdp, which is also a 10% shareholder of Telecom Italia TIM). The goal is to relaunch the company led by Labriola through Reorganization and separation of the company’s two branches, NetCo and ServCo.

Meanwhile, observers and analysts, according to the newspaper’s sources, are wondering what it will be like The fate of savings. Currently, two hypotheses are under study: “Transfer of the network to a new company”, or “Tim’s real split with ownership balances always to be determined”. In the second case, there will be many problems to be solved, such as the process of delegation and approval of the savings shareholders – not at all clear. Secondly , number The savings shares will increase, because “the same number of savings shares will have to be put into circulation for the new listed company.”