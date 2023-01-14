January 14, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Yellen: US debt ceiling will be reached on January 19, Congress must act

Noah French January 14, 2023 2 min read

The US federal debt ceiling will be reached on January 19; From then on, the Treasury must start taking extraordinary measures to avoid default and continue to fund the central government’s operations. For this, Congress must decide whether to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

wrote the Secretary of the Treasury. Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress. In the letter, recalling that the ceiling was set at roughly $31.381 billion, Yellen stressed that the use of extraordinary measures to avoid default was possible “only for a limited period” and that at least those resources would be sufficient. In early June.

Risk of “irreparable damage”.

Therefore, it is “critical” that Congress take timely action to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, otherwise the government’s failure to meet its obligations will cause “irreparable damage” to the U.S. economy, the lives of all Americans, and global financial stability. , Yellen wrote.

Republicans are demanding spending cuts in return

The new Republican party that took office last week Room However, he has already made it clear that any move to address the debt ceiling issue must be coupled with significant cuts in public spending.

Learn more

It’s a difficult position to share ever since Senate“If we’re going to raise the debt ceiling, at a certain point you have to sit down and ask yourself why did we hit the limit, are we going over the limit on credit cards?” Cobb Majority Leader Steve Scalise said.

See also  State, return to office Monday. It is recommended on beaches. Recovery in Brussels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cold on the way, the temperature will drop even 10 degrees Celsius in the next few days, date confirmed » ILMETEO.it

January 14, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Tomorrow’s transport strike: timetables

January 14, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Performance of Wall Street, January 13, 2023 session

January 13, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Yellen: US debt ceiling will be reached on January 19, Congress must act

January 14, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Salaries at risk? Here comes the latest gimmick from the European Central Bank

January 14, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

“The day of the abortion I ran away”

January 14, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Green peas and beans in space

January 14, 2023 Karen Hines