Cold on the way, the temperature will drop even 10 degrees Celsius in the next few days, date confirmed » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Cold on the way, temperatures drop by 10°C over the next few days, date confirmed

So we close this long period governed by a powerful African anticyclone that has overshadowed our autumn winter. So things are about to change drastically, Not only is the atmosphere stable, but above all with a clear stop to the hot weather outside the season.

So we’ll see what happens over the next few days, especially as it starts to cool down.

A First change On the heat front we will record it in between Sunday 15th and Monday 16th A mild January trouble Coming from the North Atlantic, it crosses Italy and causes some changes in the mercury column downwards, especially in the mid-north.

But this is just a taste of what will happen in the coming days: Maximum focus in days Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th Instead they feed when cold air masses arrive Cyclone spin In training in Italy it brings a real person to life Seasonal turn with temperature may also decrease 10°C Compared to these days.

Therefore, one of the most classic reversals awaits us, which will bring the thermometers from above the average to below the normal climatic standard of the period, without half-measures.

Check out the map showing the expected maximum temperature differences between Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th January: in the colored areas dark blue Mercury will lose up to 8/10°C Compared to the previous 24 hours. Differences around 4/6°C Instead they will register in the highlighted areas light blue. Maximum temperature differences between Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th January

In short, practically the whole of the next week we will experience a weather-climatic environment with full winter connotations, as it is normal to be in the middle. January.