BMW 4 Series: Light redesign

New headlights – It's makeover time BMW 4 seriesin its variables Coupe H CabrioWhich still aims to combine driving pleasure and sporty design in the middle class. Over time, the 4 Series increasingly distinguished itself from its 3 Series sibling, establishing itself as its own model rather than a two-door sedan version: this can be seen in the proportions and lines, but also in the vehicle's characteristics. Before. Wider tracks and specific chassis tuning are intended to enhance dynamic capabilities. Stand out He goes A new generation of redesigned LED headlights, updated both aesthetically and functionally. Laserlight rear panels, standard on the M440i, are now available. New clients BMW 4 series You will be able to choose three new shapes from Circles 19-inch alloys and among ten exterior paints, including new Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic (in the pictures).

Fewer physical buttons – the BMW 4 Series Coupe H Cabrio It has also been updated on the inside, where we find sports seats and Steering wheel Latest generation double beam (triple beam and flat bottom with M Sport package). All new steering wheels have illuminated multi-function buttons and paddles to manage the automatic gearbox. the BMW iDrive With quick select function, further reducing the number of physical controls inside the passenger compartment. Various functions – from temperature to ventilation intensity to seat and steering wheel heating – can now be adjusted with a touch on the BMW Curved Display or via Voice command. Ambient lighting now also includes the outlines of the central air vents and can be adjusted by color and brightness.

Lightweight electrification – Engine range BMW 4 Series Coupe H Cabrio Includes TwinPower Turbo petrol and diesel units, some with 48V mild-hybrid technology. 4 cylinders 2 liter gasoline engine 184 H 245 CVrespectively 420i And based on 430i. The 2 liter 4 cylinder is also a diesel 420 Dable to deliver 190 CV. Engines A 6 cylinder This line can be found under the bonnet in the M Performance versions of both models, as well as in the new 430d xDrive Coupé and the 430d Convertible, whose diesel unit has an output of 286 hp. All 6-cylinder inline engines, as well as 4-cylinder diesels, are mild-hybrid engines, with a 48-volt starter generator delivering 11 horsepower of power instantly at the touch of the accelerator.

6-cylinder M Performance – M Performance models from BMW 4 series It is available with 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all with a capacity of 3 litres. Gasoline from M440i Genres 374 CV While diesel is one of M440d reach to 340 CV. An M Sport suspension with Variable Sport Steering is part of the standard equipment on top models, along with an eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission, M Sport brakes and an M Sport differential.

M has also been updated – at the same time, BMW M4 Coupe (Pictured above) not M4 Cabrio, which benefits from updated inline-6 ​​engines for more power. Power of the M4 Competition ranges from 510 to 530 hp, reached at 6,250 rpm, with maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750 and 5,730 rpm. The coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, while the cabrio takes 0.2 seconds longer. Both reach an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.