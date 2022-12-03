The infographic shows which games have already been announced for 2023 and there are a lot of them – Multiplayer.it

The always very active Klobrille has provided an interesting infographic that shows some of the previously announced for Xbox Series X and S. arrival 2023, between exclusives and third parties. In fact, there’s a lot going on already and they’re anticipating a good year for Microsoft console owners, certainly richer in the big titles than 2022.

Naturally, up front we have the Xbox Game Studios titles that have already been confirmed (or almost). We start with Starfield by Bethesda Softworks and Redfall by Arkane Studios, then move on to Turn10’s Forza Motorsport. It’s a great trilogy of A-listers, to which Minecraft Legends, Age of Empires II and IV, Ghostwire: Tokyo will end, which the PlayStation console exclusive, and ARA History Untold will finish. Very little is known about the latter.

For the rest we have some Exclusive console Interesting for sure, like The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Ark II, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and many other third-party games, including some already well-known names like Valheim and Persona 4: Golden.

In short, it is already clear from this list that in 2023 there will be no shortage of games on Xbox and Game Pass (many titles have already been confirmed for the service).