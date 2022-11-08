November 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WTA Finals 2022, Carolina Garcia excels in Fort Worth! Defeat Sabalenka in two sets - OA Sport

WTA Finals 2022, Carolina Garcia excels in Fort Worth! Defeat Sabalenka in two sets – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 8, 2022 2 min read

The curtain comes down on the WTA Finals in Fort Worth (USA) and the French Caroline Garcia win. result 7-6 (4) 6-4 Defeated the Belarusian transalpine Arina Sabalenka Thanks to the great service performance.

For Garcia, who was undefeated this year in the finals she was in, this is itEleventh job titleSarah No. 4 in the world (best tie ranking) She became the second French woman in history to win the event, 17 years later Amelie Mauresmo.

In the The first group They both move forward quickly with the root measure. The strength and differences in the shots of the two tennis players who benefited greatly from the service. A tie-breaking finale is inevitable, and the French woman, with highly effective picks, finds a way to arouse suspicion and suspicion in her rival. With a score of 7-4, in fact, Garcia dropped the curtain and won the first set.

Next Generation Finals 2022, Day 1: Musetti starts with Tseng, Challenging tasks for Passaro and Arnaldi

In the the second group Transalpine is ‘ruthless’. Taking advantage of the first round in an unconvincing serve by Sabalenka as the champ, the break becomes a reality. A feature managed and confirmed by transalpina to the end, irreplaceable in service and letting the curtain fall on 6-4.

look at me Statistics, an impressive number is Garcia’s aces (11), with 79% of the points won by the first at bat. Thus, Caroline closed in on 24 winners and 10 free errors compared to the 15 winners and 11 unforced errors of the opponent.

See also  Italy and Spain hit company! Azzurri in the semi-finals and a pass to the World Cup - OA Sport

Photo: La Presse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Watermelon Giulio Regeni Patrick Zaki Egypt Policeman 27

November 8, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Simply Red music, Italian dates from Lucca to Marostica Summer Festival

November 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“Napoli can paint this.” UEFA Champions League Draw, UEFA Predictions According to Statistics

November 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Snow will soon descend to lower altitudes than expected; We tell you where it is instant »ILMETEO.it

November 8, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Naspi batch November 2022: All amounts increased with dates

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

“Italy in civil rights lags behind”

November 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

MB at 23? The average is over 4 years old

November 8, 2022 Karen Hines