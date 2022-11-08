WTA Finals 2022, Carolina Garcia excels in Fort Worth! Defeat Sabalenka in two sets – OA Sport

The curtain comes down on the WTA Finals in Fort Worth (USA) and the French Caroline Garcia win. result 7-6 (4) 6-4 Defeated the Belarusian transalpine Arina Sabalenka Thanks to the great service performance.

For Garcia, who was undefeated this year in the finals she was in, this is itEleventh job titleSarah No. 4 in the world (best tie ranking) She became the second French woman in history to win the event, 17 years later Amelie Mauresmo.

In the The first group They both move forward quickly with the root measure. The strength and differences in the shots of the two tennis players who benefited greatly from the service. A tie-breaking finale is inevitable, and the French woman, with highly effective picks, finds a way to arouse suspicion and suspicion in her rival. With a score of 7-4, in fact, Garcia dropped the curtain and won the first set.

In the the second group Transalpine is ‘ruthless’. Taking advantage of the first round in an unconvincing serve by Sabalenka as the champ, the break becomes a reality. A feature managed and confirmed by transalpina to the end, irreplaceable in service and letting the curtain fall on 6-4.

look at me Statistics, an impressive number is Garcia’s aces (11), with 79% of the points won by the first at bat. Thus, Caroline closed in on 24 winners and 10 free errors compared to the 15 winners and 11 unforced errors of the opponent.

Photo: La Presse