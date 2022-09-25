See the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II | Blinks

On the night between Friday and Saturday, Roger Federer, one of the best tennis players of all time, played the last game of his career in the Laver Cup, the tournament in which two teams representing Europe and the rest of the world compete against each other. ..: Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal, his greatest rival of his career and best friend, losing to American duo Francis Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
Roger Federer’s last professional tennis point. Thank you Roger. # Lavercup pic.twitter.com/F1hh0QmZec
– Dandan Gallagher (@dandangallagher) September 23, 2022
A final emotional farewell.# Lavercup | Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/lSZb9KfvbN
– Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022
During the match Federer laughed and joked on several occasions, among other things mocking his physique with his European teammates during court changes (Federer is 41 and has not played for a long time due to some injuries). However, when the match ended, he was deeply moved, and continued to cry practically throughout the long honors that were devoted to him, in the arms and emotions of the other players on the field (Nadal in particular).
All feudal sentiments.# Lavercup pic.twitter.com/WKjhcADFoe
– Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022
The traditional interview at the end of the match became an opportunity to evaluate his career and many thanks: during Federer’s speech, he was interrupted several times by emotion, but he continued to joke and repeated that he was very happy, and to be so. Crying with joy.
If there’s one thing you’re watching today, do it like this.# Lavercup | Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B
– Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022
– Read also: How Roger Federer Changed Tennis
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Fighting piracy: Andrea Duelio enters Sky Italia at the Sports Festival
Decisive races coming to Allegri? Capello’s answer surprises everyone
Roger, it’s really over now. Federer ends his (defeated) career with Nadal