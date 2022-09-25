See the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II | Blinks

September 25, 2022

Mirabelle Hunt September 25, 2022

On the night between Friday and Saturday, Roger Federer, one of the best tennis players of all time, played the last game of his career in the Laver Cup, the tournament in which two teams representing Europe and the rest of the world compete against each other. ..: Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal, his greatest rival of his career and best friend, losing to American duo Francis Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

During the match Federer laughed and joked on several occasions, among other things mocking his physique with his European teammates during court changes (Federer is 41 and has not played for a long time due to some injuries). However, when the match ended, he was deeply moved, and continued to cry practically throughout the long honors that were devoted to him, in the arms and emotions of the other players on the field (Nadal in particular).

The traditional interview at the end of the match became an opportunity to evaluate his career and many thanks: during Federer’s speech, he was interrupted several times by emotion, but he continued to joke and repeated that he was very happy, and to be so. Crying with joy.

